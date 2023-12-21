Day One of the early signing period is over and the bulk of the Nebraska football class is already done barring any major surprises.

And with that, we are ready for another edition of my bi-annual tradition: Greg's Guys, my list of top five players in the Huskers' class based on the team's needs, how a player fits in the scheme and, of course, talent.

The players on my top-five list are not ranked 1-5. They are simply listed in alphabetical order.

Let’s dive in.