Nebraska picked up a big part of their 2019 recruiting class when Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington running back Thomas Grayson chose the Huskers over offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, Tulsa and others. Grayson was in Lincoln this past weekend for junior day and just 48 hours later he's a future Husker.
"More than anything it was the people," Grayson said. "I really loved it there and I loved the city and the people. It was a vibe there at the school and in the town. The city of Lincoln was beautiful."
When you put on Grayson's film you can absolutely see how he will fit and potentially flourish in the style of offense that Scott Frost and his staff had last year at UCF and are installing at Nebraska. The fit is there and Grayson is on-board with how he's been told the staff plans to use him.
"I am absolutely excited about being part of that offense," Grayson said. "Coach Ryan Held and I have talked a lot about how they want to use me. I am a great
Beyond blessed to say I am committed to the University Of Nebraska 🔴⚪️#GBR pic.twitter.com/AuLCYIjE9D— T.G 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (@thomasgrayson3) April 9, 2018
Two days ago Grayson was working on a way to get back to Nebraska for their spring game. He has that reason now as Nebraska's latest commitment and says he looks forward to seeing the stadium full of Nebraska fans.
"I will be back for the spring game next weekend," Grayson said. "I can't wait to see that stadium filled with 90,000 fans. I have never seen anything like that before. I can't wait to experience it."