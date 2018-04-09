Nebraska picked up a big part of their 2019 recruiting class when Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington running back Thomas Grayson chose the Huskers over offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, Tulsa and others. Grayson was in Lincoln this past weekend for junior day and just 48 hours later he's a future Husker.

"More than anything it was the people," Grayson said. "I really loved it there and I loved the city and the people. It was a vibe there at the school and in the town. The city of Lincoln was beautiful."

When you put on Grayson's film you can absolutely see how he will fit and potentially flourish in the style of offense that Scott Frost and his staff had last year at UCF and are installing at Nebraska. The fit is there and Grayson is on-board with how he's been told the staff plans to use him.

"I am absolutely excited about being part of that offense," Grayson said. "Coach Ryan Held and I have talked a lot about how they want to use me. I am a great