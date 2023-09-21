Despite being only three games into the Matt Rhule era, it seems as though the Nebraska offense has been through a roller coaster with injuries, costly turnovers and lack of consistency across the board. The Huskers have had two different starting quarterbacks with Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg.

Sims — a heralded transfer from Georgia Tech — was hand-selected by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and Rhule to lead the Husker offense in year one. However, Sims failed to showcase his two-way ability that Satterfield and Rhule were banking on, being responsible for seven turnovers in only two games. From interceptions to dropped snaps, Sims look unprepared to lead a Power Five offense.

After Sims went down with a high ankle sprain late in the game against Colorado, Kearney native Haarberg made his first career start against Northern Illinois in Rhule's home opener. The sophomore quarterback — who wasn't even part of the travel roster last year — did what the Huskers asked of him utilizing his running ability for a game-high 98 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown. Haarberg was 14-for-24 through the air passing for 158 yards and two scores.

What resulted was a 35-11 victory over Northern Illinois and some hope for an offense that looked lost and unorganized through the first two weeks. Considering how much the offense has struggled and the criticism that's followed, how rough has this three-game stretch been? How does it compare to years past? Inside Nebraska attempted to answer those questions by taking a deep dive into the offensive numbers over the past 20 years of Nebraska football.

