Gifford "proud" of Tommi Hill fighting adversity; Rhule on CB2 battle
The next step for Tommi Hill. What's it going to look like?With Quinton Newsome departing the program, Hill slides into the top cornerback spot for the Nebraska defense in 2024. Hill has had an up-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news