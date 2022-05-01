Garrett Anglim blasts three homers as Huskers erupt to run rule Iowa

Nebraska baseball flipped the script on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers had two hits in a shutout loss on Friday. A weather postponement later, and Nebraska plated 12 runs on 10 hits. Freshman Garrett Anglim drove in five of those runs on three home runs becoming the fourth Husker to hit three long balls in a game. Nebraska dispatched Iowa with ease 12-1 in seven innings.

The Huskers began it with a bang.

The Hawkeyes brought their best cards to the table. Reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Connor Schultz drew the start and he fanned Cam Chick on three pitches for the first out of the opening inning. Anglim dug in next and crushed the first homer of his career to left center on an 0-2 pitch and Nebraska wasn't done.

A Leighton Banjoff walk set up Brice Matthews with runners on first and second. The sophomore took advantage of the wind and put a ball passed the Home Run Terrace in right. The Huskers had posted a crooked number and led 4-0 after one.

Gabe Swansen kept the it going for the Huskers in the bottom of the second with a leadoff single. With two outs and Swansen on third, Anglim did it again. This time he launched one to right and Nebraska's advantage grew to 6-0.

The Hawkeyes got one back in the third. Sam Petersen took Emmett Olson's first pitch of the frame to deep left for a solo shot and Iowa was on the board. Olson settled down and got the Huskers out of the inning without any further damage. Nebraska doubled its lead in the bottom of the third.

Matthews worked a walk with one out before Core Jackson grounded into what should have been a routine double play. Instead, second baseman Izaya Fullard rushed the throw and sent it wide of the bag. Swansen walked and Efry Cervantes sent a base hit up the middle to capitalize off the Hawkeye miscue and score a pair.

Cam Chick knocked in a run with a single that scored Swansen and then in stepped Anglim. He smashed a two-run blast to left becoming the first Husker to hit three in a game since 2001. Nebraska scored another run via a walk from Matthews and the Huskers held a 12-1 lead.

It was all zeroes the rest of the way. Olson allowed just two hits in the final four innings and struck out two including for the final out of the contest. Nebraska ended the first game of the doubleheader early marking its sixth Big Ten win of the season.