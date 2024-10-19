Game Notes: Nebraska vs Indiana player milestones, records and more

Here are the postgame notes from Saturday's action as Nebraska limped its way back to Lincoln and will need to have a quick memory ahead of another road trip to Columbus for a matchup with No. 4 Ohio State (5-1, 2-1) next Saturday.

The Huskers are now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten after the 49-point loss to the No. 16 Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0) in Bloomington.

Nebraska football is licking some significant wounds after a 56-7 blowout loss at Indiana on Saturday.

>> Indiana extended its all-time lead in the series to 11-9-3, including 4-2-1 in Bloomington. The teams have split four games as Big Ten Conference opponents.

>> Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught six passes for 91 yards, setting career highs in both categories. His previous highs were four receptions against Northern Illinois in 2023 and 46 receiving yards earlier this season against Illinois.

>> Freshman wideout Jacory Barney Jr. scored on a seven-yard rushing TD in the second quarter, marking his third rushing touchdown of the season.

>> Barney had eight receptions in the game, setting a career high, bettering his six catches against Colorado.

>> Senior rover Isaac Gifford made eight tackles. With his eight tackles, Gifford increased his career total to 207 and became the 10th defensive back and 43rd player in school history to top 200 career tackles.

>> Malcolm Hartzog Jr. intercepted a pass to end the first half, marking his team-leading third interception of the season.

>> Linebacker Mikai Gbayor had a nine-yard sack and two TFL to set a career high in tackles for loss.

>> Sophomore receiver Jaylen Lloyd had a career-high three receptions, bettering his two receptions against Rutgers two weeks ago.

>> The first quarter TD run by Indiana was the first rushing TD allowed by Nebraska this season. The Huskers were the last time in the FBS ranks to allow a rushing touchdown in 2024. It is just the third time in the past 14 games Nebraska has allowed a rushing touchdown.

>> Indiana finished the game with 495 total yards, ending a streak of 13 straight games Nebraska held the opposition to fewer than 400 yards.

>> Indiana scored 28 points off of Nebraska turnovers, the first opponent points off Husker turnovers this season.

>> Freshman linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. and junior fullback Barret Liebentritt made their first career starts in today’s game.

>> Nebraska’s game captains were QB Heinrich Haarberg, OG Henry Lutovsky, CB Tommi Hill and DL Ty Robinson.