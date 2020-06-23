Nebraska added an important piece to its offensive recruiting class on Tuesday with the commitment of Gabe Ervin. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back had 24 offers to his name and picked the Huskers over the likes of Arizona State, Duke, Georgia, Michigan State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss and several others. Ervin becomes the 10th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Ervin means for the Huskers.

Nebraska landed a commitment from running back Gabe Ervin out of Buford, Ga. on Tuesday. (Rivals.com)

1. Any time you can snag a player like Gabe Ervin that had well over 20 offers out of Georgia it's a big deal. You have to tip your hat to the job that area recruiter Sean Beckton and position coach Ryan Held did in recruiting Ervin. The talented running back was a very big priority for the Huskers and several other coaches were also involved in recruiting him. 2. Ervin becomes the first running back in Nebraska's 2020 class and it would not come as a complete surprise if he was the only one NU ended up taking. If they do happen to have room they'd likely take more of a Duck-R type that would split time between the backfield and slot receiver. 3. At 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, Ervin is a bigger body and has room to add a few more pounds without losing any speed. He's an impressive inside runner that displays plenty of power and the ability to break tackles.

4. Even though Ervin runs with nice power between the tackles he is far from a 3-yards and a cloud of dust type of running back. He has terrific vision and an exception jump cut and dead leg moves that make him an elusive runner as well. 5. Ervin has a knack for making the big play. He shows the speed to take it the distance from most anywhere on the field and can out run defenders that have a good angle on him. That, combined with the ability to be a workhorse if needed make him a pretty valuable commodity. 6. I love the fact that the Huskers were able to go and snag a player from a big-time program like Buford. They are winners every single year and compete at a high level against great talent from week to week. Landing a player like Ervin should help NU get its foot in the door to snag other great players from the school as they always have tons a DI prospects. 7. Getting another player out of the state of Georgia is a big deal as well. The Huskers have been able to get some really nice talent out of the Peach State under Scott Frost and I don't see that trend stopping any time soon.

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

