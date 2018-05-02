Fullback Ben Miles leaving the Nebraska football program
Nebraska has eliminated the fullback position from their offense, so it should not come as a surprise that their only scholarship fullback on the roster has opted to leave the program.
Redshirt freshman Ben Miles made his announcement Wednesday via Twitter that he intends to leave NU. Miles is the son of former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach Les Miles.
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/kMMPMYiouK— ben miles (@BenBmiles2) May 2, 2018