Fullback Ben Miles leaving the Nebraska football program

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.
Nebraska has eliminated the fullback position from their offense, so it should not come as a surprise that their only scholarship fullback on the roster has opted to leave the program.

Redshirt freshman Ben Miles made his announcement Wednesday via Twitter that he intends to leave NU. Miles is the son of former LSU and Oklahoma State head coach Les Miles.

