“We’re actually going to meet with Maurice tomorrow and try to come to a little bit of resolution as to what’s going to happen,” Frost said. “I’ll have more for you after that.”

First, Frost said he and his staff planned to have a sit-down meeting with indefinitely suspended running back Maurice Washington on Thursday to hopefully reach some “resolution” as to the sophomore’s future status with the program.

After breaking down an impressive haul during Nebraska’s Early Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, head coach Scott Frost addressed a handful of equally important offseason issues.

Frost also confirmed that quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of several Huskers who underwent offseason surgery to clean up a shoulder injury he played through for much of the fall.



The good news is that Martinez and every other NU player who had surgery was expected to be ready to return to action in time for the start of spring practice. Frost praised Martinez and others from battling through their injuries.

“We had a lot of guys who had minor surgeries to get things cleaned up,” Frost said. “We had quite a few guys that were tough and playing through some things at the end of the year. So there’s several guys, including Adrian, that had surgeries and we’re expecting all of them to be back for spring ball…

“All I’ll tell you is I think the kid’s a trooper for battling through what he battled through this year, and he’s not alone.”

Lastly, Frost touched on the situations regarding now-dismissed players Andre Hunt and Katerian Legrone.

Frost said Nebraska reported the allegations and suspended both players indefinitely “the minute” the staff became aware of them.

Hunt and Legrone were recently arrested on felony charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Hunt was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, while LeGrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

“A lot of those things are things that I can’t talk about publicly,” Frost said. “All I can tell you is the minute we were made aware of any accusation, we funneled it to the person we’re supposed to report Title IX issues to immediately, suspended them indefinitely from the team and removed them from all football activities, and we let Title IX and authorities do their job.”