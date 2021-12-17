Freshman Nebraska cornerback Malik Williams enters the transfer portal

Freshman Nebraska cornerback Malik Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

The Georgia native battled injuries for most of 2021 and did not see the field for the Big Red.

Williams came to NU with fellow Buford product Gabe Ervin.

His news comes on the same day as outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne chose to withdraw his name from the transfer portal. Inside linebacker Jackson Hannah also entered the portal from NU this week.