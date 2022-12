OMAHA – Nebraska earned one of its biggest wins of the Fred Hoiberg Era on Sunday, taking down No. 7 Creighton, 63-53, in an upset win over the Bluejays at CHI Health Center.

Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Sam Griesel nearly tallied a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

