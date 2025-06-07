Four-star 2027 WR Lawrence Britt feels instant connection at Nebraska

Nebraska recruiting intel from elite 2027 and 2028 recruits in town for the Hudl Futures Forum
Inside Nebraska caught up with Ahmad Hudson, the No. 1 TE in 2027 who Nebraska has offered in FB and MBB.
Top 50 photos from Friday's Battle at the Boneyard inside Memorial Stadium.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik share observations, video highlights, photos from Friday night's event.
2027 four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt talks landing a Nebraska offer and his instant connection with the staff
Nebraska recruiting intel from elite 2027 and 2028 recruits in town for the Hudl Futures Forum
Inside Nebraska caught up with Ahmad Hudson, the No. 1 TE in 2027 who Nebraska has offered in FB and MBB.
Top 50 photos from Friday's Battle at the Boneyard inside Memorial Stadium.