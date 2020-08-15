One took backlash and the other was praised, but according to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, both Scott Frost and Ryan Day were in the right.

On Monday, well before the Big Ten made their announcement to cancel the 2020 fall sports season, Frost held a press conference where he said his team "wants to play football." Frost took it another notch and said, "even if that means playing outside the Big Ten Conference."

Day had similar comments on ESPN's College Football Live. The only difference was Day's were met with universal praise, while Frost was chastized by the Big Ten establishment and their national media contacts.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer praised both head coaches and said they handled it like you are supposed to.

"I applaud them," Meyer said of Frost and Day's comments. "The way I always looked at it was this, and I would actually tell the Athletic Director and I would tell the President, that in my mind I really don't work for the University. I don't work for the President, I don't work for the Athletic Director. I work for the parents and the families of the student-athletes.

"We are the ones that go sit in their home and go recruit these people, and at the end of the day, I've been on the parent's side, they are going to hand this player to you. To you the coach. Not necessarily the University, but the coach."

Meyer added it's important to show those players you are fighting for them, but they do the same for you as a coach.

"They have to really believe deep in their heart that that coach is going to fight for them as hard as they can," Meyer said. "Does that mean try everything possible to let people do what they dreamed of doing and they worked so hard to do? Absolutely it does. I'm not saying it will get done, but you have to be the player advocate in this. And (Frost and Day) are. I listened to every word they said.

"When someone criticizes the coach for fighting hard for your players, obviously you've never coached. Because that's your job. Fight for the players. Uncover every possible opportunity and avenue. I'm not just talking about football. I'm talking about every sport. I handed my daughters off to volleyball coaches and my son is playing college football. I would expect the coach to fight as hard as they can for the player."