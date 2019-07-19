CHICAGO - The Nebraska vs. Colorado series has a different meaning to everyone.

For former Buffalo quarterback and now FOX national analyst Joel Klatt the series takes on a unique feeling. Klatt grew up 20 minutes south of Boulder and attended the CU vs. NU games as a kid. Out of high school in 2000, Klatt was an 11th round pick by the San Diego Padres in the Major League Baseball draft. He chose baseball over football and realized he might have made a mistake shortly after. It was the following year during the 2001 Nebraska vs. Colorado game that Klatt came to the realization he wanted to play football and give up baseball.

Former Colorado quarterback and now FOX analyst Joel Klatt has a unique history with the Nebraska vs. Colorado series. (Getty Images)

"I was sitting in the stands kind of lamenting minor league baseball and how much I hated it with my best friend," Klatt recalls of that November 2001 day in Boulder. "I can remember it was around halftime or the third quarter, and he was like ‘why don’t you just quit baseball?’ That was honestly the first time I had even thought about quitting baseball. Then we charged the field and we were on the field, and I was like ‘maybe I should quit baseball!’ It’s certainly a game that has impacted my life in a positive fashion.”

Klatt said on Friday he won't be on the broadcast for this year's Sept. 7 game in Boulder. Because of FOX's new plan to feature 11 am games in their prime window, Klatt said he'll be announcing the Army vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor earlier that day. “I love it,” Klatt said of the renewed rivalry. “I loved the game last year. Obviously, it went Colorado’s way. Who knows what it would’ve been like if Nebraska could have gotten their first game in. Obviously, that was a weird start to the year with the game getting canceled early. "That game is college football to me. I grew up 20 minutes south of Boulder. One of my first games was my dad taking me to a Nebraska vs. Colorado game. I didn’t miss many as a kid when Nebraska came to Boulder." There's been a lot of buzz about how hard tickets have been to get for the game in Boulder already. According to SeatGeek, the cheapest available pair with fees included is currently $335 per ticket. 50-yard line seats are going for around $500 apiece. Nebraska's next two highest-priced tickets are for the Ohio State ($286) and Minnesota ($218) games.