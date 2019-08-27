Mohamed Barry remembers walking into the Nebraska locker room on the days when the coveted Blackshirts were handed out and seeing them hanging in his teammates’ lockers. He remembers the looks on their faces when they first saw the jerseys, and how some guys almost fainted because they were so overcome with emotion. Barry finally got to experience that feeling for himself on Monday, and in a way none of his teammates had before him. After the Huskers wrapped up their first game week practice, head coach Scott Frost gathered the defense together for a meeting. There, several former Blackshirts spoke to the unit about the famous program tradition and what it meant to them as players and even still today.

Several former Blackshirts returned to Lincoln on Monday to pass along what the tradition means to this year's crop of Blackshirts. (Steve Warren)

After their speeches, the former players took turns handing out the jerseys to the newest crop of Blackshirts individually. It was a moment that was not lost on any of the 14 recipients.

“You had the people that actually wore that shirt and did something with it,” said Barry, who had his Blackshirt presented by his position coach Ruud. “Now, the shirt is not just a shirt; it comes to life. It’s a real thing, with the person who’s worn it - a representative of all that went into that shirt - and he’s giving it to you, telling you, ‘You have to earn it every day.’ So, it meant a lot how they did it this year.” Barry was joined by fellow linebackers Will Honas, Collin Miller, Alex Davis, and Caleb Tannor; defensive linemen Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, and Ben Stille; and defensive backs Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke, and Cam Taylor as the 2019 Blackshirts. Daniels, who arrived as a grad transfer from Oklahoma State in the spring, is by far the least versed in Nebraska traditions of the group. But he immediately understood what it meant to have so many former Huskers take part in the Blackshirt ceremony. “I don’t know how to explain it, just seeing them come back, it matters that much to them,” Daniels said. “Just seeing them come back, to want to spend time out of their day to come talk to us and to, in a way, pass the torch and hold us to the standard of the Blackshirts, it was great. It was really great just seeing that the tradition is that rich here."