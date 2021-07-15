Football is king, but Alberts has impressed other NU coaches

There’s no debating that the 800-pound gorilla roaming around the third floor of Memorial Stadium during new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts’ introductory press conference on Wednesday was the future of the football program. But for several other Husker coaches in attendance for Alberts’ debut, there was just as much interest in how their new boss handled their respective sports. Men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, baseball coach Will Bolt, women’s basketball Amy Williams – who served on the hiring committee that chose Alberts – and wrestling coach Mark Manning were among those present to hear Alberts speak. By the time the press conference ended, it seemed most of the coaches had walked away reassured and excited about the future. “I’m really looking forward to getting the opportunity to sit down and meet with him and talk to him,” Hoiberg said. “I know he’ll be very supportive of our program, and we’re going to do everything we can to make everyone that’s a part of this thing proud… I’m looking forward to working hand in hand with Trev in getting us to that point.”

Nebraska baseball Will Bolt said new athletic director Trev Alberts checks every box that Husker coaches wanted. (Robin Washut)

While Hoiberg’s teams have struggled on the court in his first two seasons, the optimism and excitement around Nebraska basketball have been as high as ever with the addition of a consensus top-20 recruiting class. Maybe the program riding the biggest wave of momentum right now is Bolt’s baseball team. On the heels of a Big Ten championship and an impressive offseason of additions, fan interest in Nebraska baseball has returned to the heights of its early-2000s peak. Bolt echoed Hoiberg in his strong first impression of Alberts. He also said University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green had met individually with each Husker head coach to hear their questions and concerns during the hiring process. As a result, Bolt said Alberts checked almost every box he and his fellow coaches wanted in their next athletic director. “He’s about all the right things, all the things winning leaders and winning cultures are about,” Bolt said. “No excuses, show up, work hard, be the hardest-working team and the hardest-working athletic department. I think he’s very direct and transparent in his communication, and we’re very excited about the future here.”

NU men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said he's confident his program will have Alberts full support. (Robin Washut)