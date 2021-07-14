Five takes on Nebraska's hire of Trev Alberts as Athletic Director
Here five takes on Nebraska's hire of Trev Alberts as Athletic Director.
This is a long-term hire
When you look at this hire of Trev Alberts, the first thing that comes to mind is the word "long-term." I don't think you could say that about the previous AD's in Tom Osborne, Shawn Eichorst or Bill Moos.
When Osborne was hired, you knew it was only for the short-term. Eichorst was never a fit and Moos also was more looked at as a short-term hire. Alberts, who will turn 51 in August, has the feel of someone that's going to be here a long time.
He did 12 years at Nebraska-Omaha, and I'm not sure anyone could've predicted that after the initial storm he overcame when he cut their football and wrestling programs to make the transition to Division I.
Alberts kept his head down. He made UNO a better place. He raised over $100 million in private money to help give the Mavericks build some of the better facilities you'll see at the lower Division I level.
Most importantly, Alberts understands Nebraska and what this place is all about. He knows the politics and the key supporters you need in the program. I also think Alberts will be very smart in what he says publicly. You aren't going to see him on the steak dinner tour making brash comments about his teams or others in the Big Ten. He's very much a polished leader that is going to represent Nebraska as a true professional.
Carter's relationship with Alberts appears to be the x-factor
So why was Alberts not in the mix in 2017 for the AD opening? The short answers - University President Ted Carter.
Over the last 18 months, Carter and Alberts have really developed a great relationship. When Hank Bounds was the President of the University system, I never got the sense he was very close to Alberts.
In fact, I look at the Moos hire and the decision to fire Shawn Eichorst in 2017 more of a Bounds decision, than a Chancellor Ronnie Green one. The Alberts hire has the feel of both Carter and Green being on the same page on the direction they wanted to take this.
I think Alberts has a high level of respect for Carter, and most importantly he has the leadership skills it takes to lead an Athletic Department.
What does this mean for Scott Frost and the football program?
The elephant in the room with all of this is what does it mean for Scott Frost and the football program?
In reality nothing. Frost needs to win. Everybody knows that. Alberts is going to be there to offer the support Frost and the football program needs.
I think if a tough decision on the future of football were to ever be made, it will be obvious to all. Also, remember both Carter and Green are very much behind Frost.
Heading into 2021, he still has $30 million of guaranteed money on his contract that runs through the end of the 2026 season.
NU very much wants Klassy a part of the big picture
One big theme at Wednesday's press conference was Garrett Klassy.
Everyone that spoke on Wednesday went out of their way to mention Klassy and his value to the overall big picture.
It's clear NU wants Klassy to be a part of things going forward, and he was arguably on the shortlist of finalists for the job.
Strengthen Big Ten relationships
Another clear message at Wednesday's press conference was the Big Ten. Green went out of his way to make sure he expressed their overall commitment level to the conference.
2020 brought lots of questions about NU's long-term commitment to the league after Nebraska was openly criticized for wanting to play football in the heat of COVID-19.
As Alberts said, this is all about winning. If Nebraska can start winning in the Big Ten, fans will grow to love the league.