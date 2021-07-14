Five takes on Nebraska's hire of Trev Alberts as Athletic Director

When you look at this hire of Trev Alberts, the first thing that comes to mind is the word "long-term." I don't think you could say that about the previous AD's in Tom Osborne, Shawn Eichorst or Bill Moos.

When Osborne was hired, you knew it was only for the short-term. Eichorst was never a fit and Moos also was more looked at as a short-term hire. Alberts, who will turn 52 in August, has the feel of someone that's going to be here a long time.

He did 12 years at Nebraska-Omaha, and I'm not sure anyone could've predicted that after the initial storm he overcame when he cut their football and wrestling programs to make the transition to Division I.

Alberts kept his head down. He made UNO a better place. He raised over $100 million in private money to help give the Mavericks build some of the better facilities you'll see at the lower Division I level.

Most importantly, Alberts understands Nebraska and what this place is all about. He knows the politics and the key support you need in the program. I also think Alberts will be very smart in what he says publicly. You aren't going to see him on the steak dinner tour making brash comments about his teams or others in the Big Ten. He's very much a polished leader that is going to represent Nebraska as a true professional.