The Rivals Five-Star Countdown Show will begin at 11 a.m. ET today, as our experts discuss each of the five-stars in the 2025 class. The countdown show kicks off another Rivals Rankings Week, with the full Rivals250 being revealed on Tuesday.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Rivals Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 revealed | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
*****
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE
- S