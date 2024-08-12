The Rivals Five-Star Countdown Show will begin at 11 a.m. ET today, as our experts discuss each of the five-stars in the 2025 class. The countdown show kicks off another Rivals Rankings Week, with the full Rivals250 being revealed on Tuesday.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Rivals Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 revealed | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

*****