MADISON, Wisc. – What a start.

Before you could even blink, Nebraska had 14 points on the board thanks to two explosive scoring plays from quarterback Chubba Purdy — a 55-yard run and a 58-yard pass to freshman Jaylen Lloyd. Those 14 points in the first nine minutes of action were more than the combined first-quarter points the Huskers had scored previously during the season — 13.

What a start, sure. But what happened after that hot start won't make Husker fans happy. The Badgers responded by scoring 17 straight points. Then needed a Tristan Alvano made a 30-yard field goal to force overtime.

It was an overtime the Huskers didn't win, though. They were held scoreless in the final period — NU hasn't scored in an overtime since 2014 — and fell 24-17. At 5-6 overall, Nebraska must now beat Iowa on Black Friday next week to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Here are five of the most impactful plays and moments that stood out to me on Saturday.