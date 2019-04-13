If they were to sell t-shirts at Saturday's Nebraska Red-White spring game, they might have said: "I was at the 2019 Husker football reunion."

I don't know what it is about NU's Red-White game, but it has turned into so much more than the 15th spring practice.

The Red-White spring game has turned into a day to celebrate Nebraska football. A day to show the nation why Husker fans proudly call themselves the nation's best.

It's become a day for former players to come back to Lincoln and catch-up on old times. Incoming freshmen to come to campus one more time before starting their Husker careers in June.

It's a day that showcases everything that's good about Nebraska Athletics and this state in general. And for head coach Scott Frost he's glad his current team is getting a taste of that.

“I’ve seen some guys that I haven’t seen in two decades," Frost said on Saturday. "Michael Booker just grabbed me on the way off the field, and obviously he was a big part of a lot of really good teams around here. I haven’t seen him in years. I saw Erick Strickland yesterday. I haven’t seen him in years. Guys that it’s special for me to see because they are a part of this brotherhood.

"I love having those guys back. One, I care about them, and they care about me. I also like to see those guys back and see what it means to be a Husker football player and see how it goes with you your whole life and see how the fans still know who you are. There really is no place like Nebraska as far as that goes. If you’re a great player here, people are going to remember you the rest of your life, and those guys are still pulling for those guys playing today. It’s awesome to kind of continue that fraternity and have the guys come back and teach this group what it’s supposed to look like.”

As for on the field, Frost's team heads into the summer with a lot of momentum. There's a fairly good chance they could find themselves in some preseason top 25 polls, despite their 4-8 record in 2018.

You can't draw very many significant conclusions from Saturday's Red-White spring game, other than this program is on solid footing heading into Frost's second season at NU.

"We took a big step here in the spring, and summer is going to be so important for us," sophomore tight end Austin Allen said. "We already know our schedule for the summer, and we already know we have to get our work done we left here in the spring. We took a big step in the spring, and we'll take another step this summer. We'll take it step by step until we get there."