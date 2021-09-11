Final take: Huskers find momentum from defense and explosive plays

There are still plenty of questions about this Nebraska football team after three games, but there are at least a few things they can hang their hat on after Saturday.

In the Huskers 28-3 win over Buffalo, NU found three passing plays over 50 yards and one run that went 70 yards. They also did not turn the football over on offense.

Defensively, they created a key turnover that led to points and held the Bulls to 11-of-24 on third and fourth downs. It was also the seventh game in a row NU has held the opponent to under 400 yards of total offense - the best stretch since 2009-2010.

However, with that said, there were still plenty of questions. NU's "base run" play as Scott Frost calls it, consistently was going for less than 2 yards until late in the game.

We also saw a turnover on a punt return for the third game in a row and Connor Culp missed all three of his field goal attempts. It was a 28-3 game that probably should have been 45-3. There were three Big Red touchdowns waived off by penalty as well.

“It is little things," Frost said. "I think we have a good enough team that we could win about any game we play, and we can lose about any game we play. It is going to come down to a few plays.

"I have to figure out how to have our players stop getting called for penalties on scoring plays and explosive plays. I have never seen anything like it so we will review those and find out what is going on.”

The bottom line is this was a step in the right direction for the Huskers, but there is still so much more out there.

We are going to find out a lot more about this team next week at Oklahoma, as the Huskers will play arguably the best team they've faced since Ohio State in 2020.

“Well I will say this. We have lost plenty of close games around here," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "A win is a win in my book. However, as a team, we knew we were capable of beating this team and that coming in we should beat them.

"There are a couple of things that we need to execute better on I need to execute better on and we are going to have to get better. We have a big game next week so got to play better than we did this week.”

Now on to the breakdown...