When Scott Frost got to Nebraska, one of his biggest goals was to instill a culture back into the program where the players held each other accountable. A “self-policing” culture, that from year-to-year veteran players take ownership of the locker room after what they’ve learned in previous seasons. As NU gets ready to kick-off Fall Camp in 2019, you get the sense that’s finally starting to come into place.

Junior Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll said Nebraska wants to be "the toughest" team in the Big Ten this year. (Nate Clouse)

“I would say the No. 1 thing is a lot of things have been player-led vs. a lot of coaches telling people to do things,” junior tight end Jack Stoll said. “I think as soon as coaches start telling people to do things not everyone is going to be as bought in. But as soon as some of the leaders step up and start saying ‘hey we’ve got to do this,’ and everyone starts buying in, I think that’s when you get a great team. That’s definitely something this summer we’ve seen a lot of. Everybody just willing to show up and give it their all every single day.” I’m sure if you went and visited established programs like Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State, you would see something very similar. When players can take ownership of the locker room good things are going to happen. When players can punish other players and hold them accountable everyone takes notice. “Basically, if you aren’t doing what you are supposed to there will be a punishment led by the players,” Stoll said. “That’s something we definitely have embraced, and it’s definitely held everyone accountable making sure everyone is bought in. Especially this year, a lot of people are bought in vs. last year, you could see some people weren’t 100 percent bought in. Those people are gone. “That’s something else that’s exciting, because if you aren’t going to be bought in and you aren’t going to give it your all, you aren’t going to be on this football team.”