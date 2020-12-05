WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - A year ago Nebraska was in a very similar position at Purdue.

The Boilermakers started flat and spotted the Cornhuskers 10 points. However, the score probably should've been much worse than 10-0, and Purdue came back with14 unanswered points to retake the lead at halftime.

On Saturday, they faced a similar situation, the difference was they jumped out to a 17-0 lead and did not let the Purdue offense get any momentum until it was almost too late.

That 17-0 cushion fueled by a Levi Falck blocked punt and Cam Taylor-Britt punt return was enough to give the Huskers (2-4) a 37-27 victory in Ross-Ade Stadium. It also marked head coach Scott Frost's first win over Purdue (1-2)

"That was key," Frost said of his team's start. "We started some other games off not so well and made a good play on special teams. Our kids just keep coming to work and keep fighting. We experienced some positive things today, so I'm proud of them.



"The punt block really set the tone."

His defense also set the table early as well. Purdue failed to establish any type of running game, and they were forced to chuck it around most of the day, as Jack Plummer had 47 attempted passes.

The Boilermakers were forced to punt on their opening three possessions, as they gained just three yards on 12 total plays. The Blackshirts also came up big with three first-half sacks from Ben Stille and Garrett Nelson.

"We just preached through the whole week to finish," junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. "Play four quarters and finish."

Now Frost and his team have a chance to change the narrative next week. Minnesota (we think) will be coming to Lincoln, then they will get a chance against an unknown opponent on Week 9.

A win next week is a step closer to 4-4. That would give this season a completely different feel and greatly improve the Big Red's chances to make a bowl game.

"I've been saying for a while, I think this team is ready to take off and propel itself," Frost said. "But we have to experience some good things and develop confidence. If I had to point to two things we are lacking a little of is experience and confidence. Today we finished one and were able to grow."

Now on the breakdown...