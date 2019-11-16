Nebraska played better on offense than we've seen all season at times on Saturday, but the final result still remained the same.

Yes, the Huskers put some chinks in the armor of Wisconsin, but they still are nowhere near a complete enough team to finish off a Big Ten heavyweight like the Badgers.

NU's margin for error on Saturday to win the game was next to none. An 89-yard kickoff return, a tipped pass interception and a 41-yard missed field goal were three key moments that paved the way to Wisconsin's 37-31 victory.

Not having running back/wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and defensive linemen Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels also didn't help the Huskers cause.

“That’s a good team," NU head coach Scott Frost said following his team's loss. "We've got to keep bringing more talent into this program, so we are going into gunfights with fully loaded guns and we’ve got some really good bullets on this team.

"We have some really good pieces, some really good weapons, but we need more. When you come in missing some guys it makes it even harder and that’s why I’m proud of our guys for how they fought; a vast, vast majority of this team came out and fought. We need more of that. We need more guys that are willing to do that."

Saturday's loss to the Badgers also came on the heels of Nebraska announcing a two-year contract extension for Frost, bringing his deal out to the end of the 2026 season.

It was a big statement by the NU administration that come hell or high water, they believe in the direction Frost is taking this program, despite the disappointing 2019 season.

“I’m grateful, I’m grateful to a lot of people. To (NU Chancellor)Ronnie Green, he came to my office and suggested it and told me it’s what they wanted to do," Frost said. "I’m grateful to him and Bill [Moos] and (President) Susan Fritz, the leadership at this university. This is where I want to be.

"People in Nebraska know me pretty well and I’m a fighter and I’m not going to quit until this is right. We took the Nebraska job as a staff because we figured we had the runway to build this and build it the right way, in a lot of ways there was more work to be done than we even anticipated before we came to Lincoln, and there’s still things to do to get right."

With improved play on Saturday by NU, there's still some hope the Huskers can win their last two games against Maryland and Iowa and qualify for a bowl game.

That's about the only thing out there left to play for right now.

“I think we have to take it one at a time and we have to focus on beating Maryland," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "Right now, it is kind of still the 24-hour rule and [I will] kind of regroup and watch this last game. Then we will move on to Maryland and plan on winning. That is what it comes down to. We are going to be determined and fight and we are not going to quit.”

Now on to the breakdown...