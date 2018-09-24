Nebraska head coach Tim Miles held his annual preseason press conference on Monday morning. Here is a full recap of what he had to say about his team going into a very important 2018-19 campaign...

***Nebraska was in a similar situation to where it was going into the 2014-15 season regarding outside expectations, but Miles said he had no interest in comparing that team with this team. He quoted NU assistant Jim Molinari by saying, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

Miles said ’14-15 “had some exceptional” adversity to overcome both on and off the court and seemed more in the “upstart” stage. He said this year’s team has “excellent practice habits” and feels much further along in the program building process.

***Miles said one of the best ways to describe his team was that it “just works.” He said there wasn’t “a lot of variable to them” in that you know what you’re going to get from them every day, and they “have great habits” in doing what they need to do to get better.

***Miles said one of the biggest voids left from last season was not having a true vocal leader as they had with Evan Taylor. Miles said he wasn’t sure they would have a player step up and be that guy, but they could make up for it with “a collective voice” from some veteran leaders. Miles admitted that “it worries you” not to have a clear vocal leader, “but at the same time, this is such a rock-solid group I don’t worry about it a lot.”

***Of all the players who could be that vocal guy in the locker room, senior point guard Glynn Watson might be the closest. He said Watson had been fully bought in since the start of the offseason, and he even texted Miles as soon as he got back from summer break and asked him what he could do to get better and help the team get to the next level. “I’m reading that, and I almost cried,” Miles said.