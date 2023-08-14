After Saturday's news that Zavier Betts left the team in the preseason for the second time in his Husker career, fans are wondering about Nebraska's receiver room. On Monday following the Huskers' 13th practice of fall camp, receivers coach Garret McGuire took to the podium to talk about his room. Here are his quick hits. Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for just $9.95/month to read this story, all of our FALL CAMP COVERAGE and gain all access to our INSIDER'S BOARD.

McGuire didn't see Betts' departure coming, but said he'll always be there for him

"I love Zavier. Once you're part of our family, you're part of my family for life," McGuire said. "He's got my number. If he ever needs anything he can reach out to me. But with all due respect though, I want to talk about the guys in that room now. I think they deserve it with all the work they're putting in now."

What did McGuire think about the performance of his receivers during last Saturday's scrimmage?

Besides the pre-snap procedure penalties and obvious "warts in the offense" McGuire is happy with how his wideouts played on Saturday. The coach especially liked the competitiveness, toughness of the perimeter and the catching. "I'm pleased," McGuire said. "We talk about getting one better (one-percent better) in preparation for 8-31, and I think we did on Saturday and, shoot, we did today."

We know Billy Kemp IV will have an important role in the offense, and if healthy lead the team in receptions. But it's what he's doing off the field that McGuire loves and hopes the young guys are noticing

McGuire said it's easy to talk about Kemp, the veteran Virginia transfer, and what he brings to the offense on the field. But to McGuire, having an experienced guy like Kemp in the fold is coming up big right now after some adversity has hit the room. "You're talking about a guy in his sixth year, he's caught about 182 balls in college," McGuire said. "You talk about his pre-practice habits, how much he's in the training room, how he fuels his body. He's gained about 17 pounds since he's got here in December, which is just a testament to, 'Hey, I wanna change my body and be a bigger football player.' Once the young guys see how he works off the field, I think that's going to be the biggest part about BK." The coaches are challenging Kemp to make big plays during fall camp.

When does McGuire know a freshman receiver will be ready to help the team in any way on the field?

McGuire said watching the young wideouts move around is helpful when trying to figure out which ones are ready to play in their first season. But there's another trait McGuire is looking for: the ones who don't flinch. "Right now, you gotta imagine they're 18 years old, their head is spinning, they're still trying to find out where the training table is at, and they also have to learn football," McGuire said. "It's a lot, but those guys who don't flinch and just attack it head-on, and you see the talent that they showed which got them here."

No update on Marcus Washington and his availability

McGuire deferred to Matt Rhule when asked when he's expecting Washington to return. Washington, the leading returning receiver, is fighting through a broken bone in his right hand and a leg injury.

McGuire called Washington "one of the best teammates in that room"

Though he's physically not able to be on the practice field with everyone else while he rehabs his leg injury, McGuire said Washington has been doing everything he can to help out the rest of the wideouts. "You watch him out there, he's coaching, he's right next to me in my hip pocket, wants to know every play, wants to be around the guys and around the 11-on-11," McGuire said. "He can't stand going to The Pit (where injured players go for conditioning drills), he's fighting to get out of The Pit. But Marcus is such a good teammate, a good leader."

How has Baylor transfer Josh Fleeks been doing after being disciplined at the start of fall camp?

With Betts now not a member of the team, Fleeks is someone that will be leaned on in the pass and return game. He's a veteran wideout who will be expected to step up considering how thin the receiver room is. How's Fleeks been doing? “We’re moving him around because he’s so dynamic with the football," McGuire said. "The mentals a little bit more, but he’s attacking it. He’s obviously a great, great competitor. That’s one thing that you can always say about Josh, and he’s doing a great job. He’s having a good camp. He’s made a few plays that you’re like ‘Woah.’”

What is the biggest challenge for McGuire in this offense?

McGuire didn't waste time thinking about what area of his job that's the most challenging: it's the verbiage. "Everyone runs the same plays," McGuire said. "You watch Jaidyn Doss, he's running a pass concept, and we get in the film room and I'm like, 'Hey, you ran that in high school didn't you,' and he's like, 'Yes,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's why it looks different.' I was like, 'What'd you call it in high school? OK, just use that.' It's just the verbiage, because we all run the same plays, and in our world it's players, not plays."

Recently Rhule said McGuire isn't taking much time off. How is McGuire balancing his life and job?

Simply put: McGuire doesn't view his job as Nebraska's receivers coach as work. "Every day I show up to work, I don't view it as work," McGuire said. "I get to work with Marcus Satterfield, coach Rhule, coach Donnie, coach Martin, coach Elza, who I've known since I was a little kid. I don't view it as work, this is the most fun I've had in my life, especially being around the people here. It's just such a special staff to me."

Some might say walk-on Alex Bullock has come out of nowhere to be a real name in the receiver discussion. But McGuire doesn't think it was out of nowhere

McGuire pushed back that Bullock was someone who came out of nowhere to earn himself potential snaps in the two-deep. To McGuire, the coach has seen the Creighton Prep product be consistent. And consistency is among the top traits to have. "He showed up every day and he's busting his tail," McGuire said. "He's just consistent, obviously very discipline. He plays with the style of football we want to play. He caught a backside dig in the scrimmage, he goes up over the middle and plays with length. That's what we want to play with."

The players aren't staying at the dorms anymore — they moved out last Saturday. McGuire is making sure to keep his receivers accountable now that they're on their own