Eleven fall practices have come and gone for the Nebraska football program. Matt Rhule understands the grind of preseason camp, but he's pushing everyone — players and coaches — to embrace this moment and keep their foot on the gas. Following practice, defensive coordinator Tony White and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek spoke with the media. Here are the quick hits from White, with Dvoracek's coming later in the day.

One of the perks of using a 3-3 stack defense is the confusion it causes the offensive line. How much creativity is involved?

While creativity is going to be a big part of White's defense this season, above everything else the coach wants to put his players in the best positions to be successful. But to do that, he needs to figure out what his players are good at. That's what practice is for. "Every play on defense is designed to do something," White said. "So you're saying to yourself, in two categories, you're trying to stop what the defense is doing to you so you're calling defenses that way, or there's a certain emphasis where you going back through the week — like yesterday we got as chance to self scout — and you're saying, 'What do we do wrong, what do we need to work on,' so then now in practice you're making an emphasis to just call that, regardless of the situation. You're just saying, 'Hey, I want to work on this, let's get the organics of this.'"

White is seeing the coaching staff meshing well

Matt Rhule's first season as the Huskers' head coach brought in several coaches who haven't worked together before. Like the players, the coaches are needing to create relationships, too. White has seen all the new faces on the staff mesh well. He noted Terrance Knighton's work up front on the defensive line, Dvoracek's ability to "figure out issues" and Evan Cooper's background with coverages. "It's really neat to be in the room and listen to all the ideas, and come together and make this our defense," White said. "That's the thing I can't stress enough — it is our defense."

According to White, Dvoracek is "very attentive to detail"

Dvoracek gets the big picture, White said. Sometimes, position coaches care about their own room so much that they lose focus on the defense as a whole, and what it aims to be about. That's not what White has seen from Dvoracek, though. "He's a very big-picture guy," White said. "He's very keen on seeing something and seeing what reactions would happen. Like, 'Hey, if we do this and this, aren't we going to get this, and how do we fix this part?' He's been awesome in terms of being able to bounce ideas off of."

White has seen Quinton Newsome kick his run support into high gear

Newsome is entering his fifth year in the program and is a favorite to win a starting corner job for the third straight season. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has upped his physicality in recent practices, White said. "He's starting to move faster," White said. "I think the last couple practices have been some of his better ones in terms of physicality. With the DBs, when you talk coverage they light up. When you talk run game, they kind of say, 'Oh, talk with somebody else.' But you turn the page when you start talking about the run game and DBs are taking pride and coming up and filling alleys and having some physicality with the ball carrier. The last couple days have been his most physical practices."

Is White comfortable where his defense is right now in camp?

The defense is still growing, White said. It's obviously not where it needs to be for a season-opener, but the season-opener isn't going to be played this weekend. White will take the remaining time until Aug. 31 to make sure he knows what his players are good at and what they aren't good at. "It goes back to being able to self scout and say what you're doing wrong, and seeing if it's a big piece we're going to do and we need to correct, or is it something that's too expensive and we're going to throw it out," White said. "That's where we're getting to. We have plenty of film of what we're running, so now we're going back through and seeing what can we do really fast and physical, what can we add, what can we take out, so that way guys can just go out there and play."

Eric Fields? The true freshman "is fast" and "hits like he's 230 or 240 (pounds)"

Fields, the 195-pound true freshman from Oklahoma who's been working at Rover behind Isaac Gifford with the twos and threes, continues to impress the coaching staff. "Coach Coop has a really good eye for talent and he called it out from the get-go — that guy (Fields) is like, 'Hey, Point A to Point B, I'm gone,'" White said. "And he's physical as can be. He's growing, he's learning what we're doing. When he gets a chance to just not think and go, 'Where's the football, I'm gone,' you'll see why he's here right now. Very explosive, very physical. He's going to be a good one in the future." Many freshmen need time to develop physically before playing, especially in a conference like the Big Ten. But White isn't worried about that with the 6-1 Fields. "He's 195-ish, 200 pounds, somewhere right around there," White said. "He's physical. It doesn't matter how much he weighs, he hits like he's 230, 240 (pounds). That's the kind of explosion he has in him. So now it's a matter of, can he line up, can he know what to do and get him to the point to where it's, 'Hey, there's the ball, I'm gone."

What about the Blackshirts?

Before making a decision on how to handle the Blackshirt tradition for the defense, White wants to do his homework. He joked that it seems like he met with every former player who's earned one to pick their brain. "I've talked to some great voices," he said. "I've talked to coach (Charlie) McBride, talked to (Adam) Carriker, the Bullocks, you name it — if they say they've worn the Blackshirt, the first thing I say is, 'Come on over here, step into my office. Tell me. Educate me on how this was.'" White said he has an idea of how he wants to do it, but will need to talk to Rhule first.