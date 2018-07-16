As things get closer to the start of fall camp, HuskerOnline.com will spend the next couple of weeks breaking down the different position groups and biggest storylines heading into the 2018 season.

Today we start things off by taking a look at Nebraska's quarterbacks, which will feature the most talked about competition of the fall between redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez.

Tyler Krecklow

WHAT WE KNOW: Regardless of starter, inexperience will be an issue

Whether it's Gebbia or Martinez who emerges as the No. 1 quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener on Sept. 1, the offense is going to be guided by a player who has never taken a single snap in a collegiate game.

That’s what makes this competition so intriguing, as both players bring quality attributes to the table and each impressed during spring ball, but they also will undoubtedly go through their share of freshman growing pains this year. Gebbia has a bit of an edge in that he’s gone through a full college season and understands the day-to-day requirements quarterbacks must meet each week. But Martinez has also shown to be extremely poised and mature for his age, so it’s unlikely he’d be overwhelmed by the job. Head coach Scott Frost has worked with first-year quarterbacks before and done so generally with success. Whoever he picks as the starter will definitely have earned the title during fall camp.

WHAT WE WANT TO KNOW: Will NU hand Martinez the keys already?

The group of true freshmen to start a game at quarterback for Nebraska is a pretty exclusive club. Cody Green was the last do back in 2009, and before that, no one had done it since Tommie Frazier in 1992.

When it comes to true freshmen thrown into the fire as the starter for a season opener, that number is even smaller - as in it’s never been done in program history. That is the opportunity potentially awaiting Martinez should he go on to beat out Gebbia over the next few weeks of fall camp. Again, the former four-star prospect out of Fresno (Calif.) Clovis West has shown a maturity well beyond his years. On top of that, he’s also displayed the type of dynamic playmaking ability that might be enough to convince his coaches he’s worth the potential risks. There’s also the argument for letting Martinez - who was Frost and Co.’s No. 1 quarterback target from the day they took over at Nebraska - take his first-year lumps this season and be ready to hit the ground running for a potential Big Ten title run in 2019.

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING: How quickly will a starter be named?

Given that the quarterback competition is still far from settled - or at least that’s what’s being said publicly - how long will Frost and his staff wait before officially naming a starter this fall?

We’ve seen QB battles go well into camp and we’ve seen others get put to rest before practices even begin. So how will Frost manage the race between Gebbia and Martinez, especially with each day closer to Akron? Frost, offensive coordinator Troy Walters, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco kept things very close to the vest all spring and continue to do so through the summer. But at some point, a team needs to know who their guy is going to be, especially given how young and inexperienced both Gebbia and Martinez are.

FALL CAMP NEWCOMERS

Martinez was the lone quarterback taken in the 2018 class and joined a quarterback room that now features two sophomores (Andrew Bunch and Noah Vedral), a redshirt freshman (Gebbia), and two true freshmen (Martinez and walk-on Matt Masker).

Bunch will be the No. 3 quarterback this season while Vedral is currently set to sit out after transferring from Central Florida. The Huskers will add another QB to the mix next season with 2019 Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian three-star Luke McCaffery, leaving them with a wealth of young talent under center for years to come.

FALL CAMP PREDICTION

The battle between Gebbia and Martinez will be the hot topic of conversation from the first practice of fall camp until a starter is finally named.

Strong cases can be made for going with either player, and there’s even the possible scenario of both quarterbacks starting games at some point this season. Only Frost and his coaches know exactly where that competition currently stands, but when factoring in the long-term prospects as heavily as what’s best for this season, Martinez should be the guy when all is said and done.

PROJECTED FALL CAMP DEPTH CHART