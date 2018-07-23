As things get closer to the start of fall camp, HuskerOnline.com will spend the next couple of weeks breaking down the different position groups and biggest storylines heading into the 2018 season. We continue today by taking a look at Nebraska's offensive line, a veteran group that could dictate NU’s success this year as much as any position.

Associated Press

WHAT WE KNOW: There is still plenty to prove

The good news for Nebraska is that it returned six players with starting experience to its 2018 offensive line.

The bad news is, given the dramatic shift in scheme under new head coach Scott Frost, the unit still ended up essentially starting from scratch during spring ball in more ways than one. As much as anything, NU’s offensive front had more work to do with its initial strength and conditioning as any position on the roster, something new head coach Scott Frost, offensive coordinator Troy Walters, and o-line coach Greg Austin all made clear right away. Because of that, the transition to Frost’s high-tempo no-huddle system was a massive adjustment for the offensive linemen physically just as much as it was mentally. By all accounts, the group did a solid job of progressing in a short amount of time during winter workouts and spring ball, but there’s no doubt the o-line still has a long road ahead to get to the level it needs by Sept. 1. In fact, it’s fair to consider the offensive line the biggest “swing unit” on the team in regards to the position group that could ultimately dictate NU’s success this season. If the o-line is good, Nebraska will be good. If not, it could be a rough year.

Associated Press

WHAT WE WANT TO KNOW: Is Conrad the answer at center?

While Nebraska has yet to name a starter at center, the table seems to be set for senior Cole Conrad - who made seven starts at center last year but missed five games to injury - to be at the forefront of that discussion entering fall camp.

Austin said Conrad has bounced back extremely well physically from his surgery and, more importantly, has established himself as one of the clear senior leaders of the offensive line along with Farmer and Foster. However, Conrad missed the bulk of the spring while recovering from a shoulder injury. His absence paired with junior Michael Decker being sidelined and eventually retiring from football altogether, the Huskers had to get creative with the center position. Players that might not have normally seen significant first and second-team reps like true freshman Will Farniok and walk-on Hunter Miller were suddenly thrust up the depth chart. Other veterans like guards Tanner Farmer and Jerald Foster even took reps in the middle to help provide depth during spring ball. But the primary goal for NU’s staff is to put its best five players on the o-line, and right now it looks like Conrad is poised to be in that group. If that changes during camp, the next most likely scenario would be Farmer moving inside to center and sophomore Boe Wilson would move up to the No. 1 right guard spot.

Associated Press

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING: Will more depth emerge?

Nebraska seems to fairly set with six players it has confidence in on the offensive line with Farmer, Foster, Conrad, Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes, and Wilson.

The problem is that if the offensive line is hit with any number of injuries - which has become an annual issue up front - the depth behind that top group is full of unproven inexperience. Center is the most obvious concern given that a clear starter has yet to officially emerge, but there might be equally pressing worries at tackle behind Jaimes and Farniok. Right now junior Christian Gaylord looks to be the top backup behind Jaimes at left tackle, and he’s played in only a handful of games on the o-line. On the right side is likely redshirt freshman Matt Sichterman. Needless to say, the drop-off in terms of significant in-game experience from the starters to the second group is notable, and that’s with the duo of Jaimes and Farniok owning just a combined 13 combined starts between them.

FALL CAMP NEWCOMERS

Will Farniok ended up being the lone scholarship true freshman addition to the offensive line in 2018 class, and he impressed after enrolling early this spring and being thrown in the mix immediately due to the lack of center depth.

The former three-star prospect is unlikely to see the field in games this season, but his fast start has him on the right track. Nebraska was supposed to have another 2018 lineman join the mix in three-star Belle Glade, Fla., native Willie Canty, but he will instead attend Garden City (Kan.) C.C. after failing to academically qualify. The plan is still for Canty to end up in Lincoln in a year and a half, but for now his career as a Husker has been put on hold.

FALL CAMP PREDICTION

Four of the five starting spots on the offensive line are already in place with Jaimes, Foster, Farmer, and Jaimes.

The question is who will be the center? Our guess is Conrad ends up being the man in the middle for the season opener vs. Akron. However, if he struggles it wouldn’t be a shock to see NU move Farmer to center and allow Wilson to take over at right guard. If Conrad holds down the center spot all year, it still wouldn’t be a shock to see Wilson work his way into the game rotation in some form. We have him as the top backup right now to both Farmer and Foster at the two guard spots.

Associated Press

FALL CAMP PROJECTED DEPTH CHART