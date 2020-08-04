Today we take a deep dive into the running back position, as NU will lean heavily on senior Dedrick Mills in 2020.

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers.

You can attribute the slow start for Dedrick Mills to several different things in 2019.

No. 1, Mills had never played in a shotgun-style offense over the course of his football career. The reads and cuts were new to him, and it took a while for him to get comfortable.

No. 2, early on during the season Maurice Washington was perceived as the better weapon at running back, and an effort was made to get him going. This never allowed Mills to get into a comfort zone.

No. 3, quarterback Adrian Martinez's struggles hurt the entire offense. NU's inability to operate efficiently as an offense took away opportunities from Mills. You could also pin this on the inconsistencies and struggles with the offensive line, and the perimeter blocking at wide receiver. 497 of Mills 733 yards rushing came after contract according to PFF.

All of that should be different in 2020 for Nebraska. Gone is Washington, and there's no doubt about who is NU's top running back this season.

The Huskers need Mills to carry the football for 20 carries a game and close to 1,000 yards - statistics will look much different in 2020 because of the shortened schedule and playing all Big Ten games.

The receiver play should also be better, along with the offensive line. All of this sets up nicely for Mills to have a breakout type season where he hopes to put himself in contention to play at the next level. When you look at the Big Ten as a whole, not one 1,000 yard rusher returns in the league. This too also sets up nicely for Mills to have a breakout season.