Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson, InsideNebraska.com’s Tim Verghese and SpartanIllustrated.com’s Ryan O’Bleness to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Auburn is top threat to flip No. 1 prospect Julian Lewis

1. Tavien St. Clair is the prospect you are most excited to see at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis.

Tavien St. Clair (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Levenson: FACT. Since the last rankings update, there have been a great number of opportunities to evaluate the top signal callers around the country. As a result, there will be some shuffling among the ranks from top to bottom of the position. Getting to see Tavien St. Clair, a prospect who presents major upside, in this setting, will allow us to get a thorough and accurate read on where he stands. Anytime you can get a lengthy evaluation of a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect at the quarterback position, it calls for being the most anticipated performance of the day. If he indeed performs how I believe he is very capable of doing, he very well may thrust himself into five-star territory in the 2025 class. Smith: FICTION. This answer comes with a strong caveat. I saw St. Clair at Elite 11 in Ohio pretty recently. He was outstanding during that event and punched his ticket to the Elite11 Finals. While I’m excited to get another evaluation point on him, I’m going to mix things up. However, I’m going with another quarterback. Fellow Ohio native and Georgia commit Ryan Montgomery is a prospect I haven’t seen in live action. He’s clearly got the physical tools and I love his intangibles. Seeing him close up in the same camp with St. Clair and several other good quarterbacks will be a lot of fun. We’ll learn something about how these two quarterbacks compare after this weekend.

*****

2. Dawson Merritt is the most important recruit on the board for Nebraska right now.

Dawson Merritt (Parker Thune)

Verghese: FACT. Linebacker is a key position of need for Nebraska to address in the 2025 cycle and Dawson Merritt is the type of prospect that would not only help fill that need, but raise the ceiling of the defense. You could make the argument that Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones is Nebraska’s most important target in the cycle overall, but right now, given the timeline, Merritt is the most important recruit on Nebraska’s board heading into the summer. The Huskers have invested a lot of time and energy in their pursuit, with coaches, off-field staffers and even players working to land the four-star linebacker. His combination of athleticism, instincts and violence in a rangy 6-foot-3 frame is hard to find. He’d be an immediate difference maker in Nebraska’s defense. Add in the fact that the Huskers would have to beat out Alabama head-to-head for his talents, which would be an impressive recruiting win for defensive coordinator Tony White and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, and landing Merritt is the most important task for Nebraska in the coming weeks. He officially visited Nebraska for the spring game at the end of April and has scheduled an official visit to Alabama for June 7. A decision is expected shortly after that final official visit. Smith. FICTION. Merritt is a very important recruit based on his positional value and location. Nebraska desperately needs to start landing Kansas City talent. However, he’s not the linebacker I’m going to select. Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones is my selection. Jones is ultra-athletic and hasn’t come close to hitting his ceiling as a player. The thought of defensive coordinator Tony White using Jones as a chess piece in his 3-3-5 attack sounds pretty fun. Not only is Jones a great prospect but he’s a homegrown prospect. Jones has seen all the ups and downs with the program. If he picks Nebraska it’ll be a big stamp of approval for the direction that coach Matt Rhule is taking the program. It would serve notice to other prospects in the state and in the region that the future is bright in Lincoln.

*****

3. Michigan State is ready to make a leap up the recruiting rankings this summer.

Emmett Bork