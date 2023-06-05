Only two of the 19 quarterbacks in the Rivals250 are uncommitted but there is still fierce competition to land high-end signal callers. There are plenty of impressive quarterbacks still available and others who are making waves in other ways. Here are five quarterbacks to watch in the East.

Samaj Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

West Virginia fans have their eyes on Jones after his visit to Morgantown over the weekend. The Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's star quarterback really enjoyed his official visit to West Virginia. It's fair to call the Mountaineers the leader at this point but he still has an official visit to Cincinnati coming up next weekend and is scheduled to take an official visit to Oklahoma the following weekend. A commitment isn't likely to come before June 20 so these last two visits will have huge implications.

*****

O'Neill has seen his stock skyrocket in recent weeks and he just finished up an official visit to Virginia. Texas A&M, Michigan State and Boston College are also supposed to host him for official visits this month, but it's still a little early to be calling any team the leader. Virginia certainly helped itself this weekend and O'Neill has plenty to consider. He'll be an important prospect to track as this busy month unfolds.

*****

Kristian Martin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Martin is another quarterback Virginia is pursuing. The in-state signal caller has developed very strong relationships with head coach Tony Elliott and his staff but there are two other regional programs in the mix for Martin. Maryland and Virginia Tech would love to add a commitment from Martin and they're excited to get him on campus this summer. All three schools are supposed to host Martin for official visits but he isn't tipping his hand on a favorite just yet.

*****

Stone Saunders

Just a 2025 prospect, Saunders has taken a ton of visits this offseason and wants to commit before the upcoming season. He isn't married to that timeline but it's certainly something to keep an eye on. Kentucky, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Clemson and a few others have been linked to the prolific quarterback out of Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt, but there's still a lot to unfold in his recruitment.

*****