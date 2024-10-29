Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism

in other news
Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.
Conversations with Clouse: October 27
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
GVSU makes new-look Nebraska team work in final preseason action
Nebraska picked up a 73-53 exhibition win over Grand Valley State University on Sunday in Lincoln.
Three thoughts from Nebraska's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
Here are three thoughts on Nebraska's win over Grand Valley State in an exhibition.
Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley
Notes and Observations on 2026 Nebraska LB target Kasen Thomas and a 2026 defensive lineman to get on your radar
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese recap the latest media availability with Nebraska football as quarterback Dylan Raiola, defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield spoke on Tuesday.
The guys break it all down including the clear-cut keynote topic of the day: Raiola responding to criticism of Satterfield coming off the Huskers' 21-17 loss at Ohio State.
They discuss a few more topics, including White's familiarity with his alma mater UCLA and what lies ahead for a Husker team that is on the precipice, once again, of securing a bowl bid.
Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the latest edition of Rapid Recap via the link below. You will also find it on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and in the links at the bottom of the page.
