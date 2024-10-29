Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism
Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Inside Nebraska staff

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese recap the latest media availability with Nebraska football as quarterback Dylan Raiola, defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield spoke on Tuesday.

The guys break it all down including the clear-cut keynote topic of the day: Raiola responding to criticism of Satterfield coming off the Huskers' 21-17 loss at Ohio State.

They discuss a few more topics, including White's familiarity with his alma mater UCLA and what lies ahead for a Husker team that is on the precipice, once again, of securing a bowl bid.

Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the latest edition of Rapid Recap via the link below. You will also find it on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and in the links at the bottom of the page.

