Dwight Bootle commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska got a big boost to the 2023 class when Husker legacy Dwight Bootle from Miami (Fla.) Killian committed to the Huskers. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on Bootle's commitment and what it means to the Huskers.

Latest Nebraska commitment Dwight Bootle (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Just four days ago the Nebraska staff was out and about and an offer finally found its way over to Husker legacy Dwight Bootle. The Husker staff finished off another busy week on the road in Florida and Bootle got his offer. 2. Bootle went public with his commitment four days after getting the offer, but the truth is the 2023 cornerback committed to Nebraska very soon after he picked up the offer. 3. There was some playing up in the previous articles about wanting to visit schools or looking for more offers. Bootle told HuskerOnline.com that there was some playing of the game and Nebraska was the school he had been waiting for.

4. While Nebraska was the offer that Bootle was waiting on he was a little disappointed that it took so long to find its way to him. He remembered that there were a number of changes that took place on Scott Frost's staff and didn't want his feelings to get in the way of getting the offer he dreamt of. 5. Bootle said that he wanted to be a Husker since the moment he traveled to Nebraska and was there to see his first Husker game. Dwight was there to see his brother Dicaprio Bootle play for the Huskers. Dwight gets his opportunity to follow in his footsteps. 6. Sometimes there is a twinge of fear to follow a family member and potentially never live up to their career or their achievements. Dwight had the total support of Dicaprio to do it big and head to Nebraska to keep the name "Bootle" alive in Lincoln. 7. What a jolt this commitment could be for Nebraska. The Huskers had a pair of successful junior day weekends that didn't yield any commitments, but great comments all the way around. And Nebraska is headed into the second signing day on Wednesday where there could be a late addition to the class. Nebraska needed this following their hard work on the recruiting trail and headed into some more junior days in March.

8. 2023 commit breakdown

9. 2023 commit breakdown by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?