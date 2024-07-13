When the position coaches start to make the radio rounds in the summer, that's when you know the Nebraska football season truly draws near.

This week, Matt Rhule's staff began its annual pre-camp rotation of assistant coaches appearing on Huskers Radio Network. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola bat leadoff on Tuesday with a quick-hitting 15-minute interview (roughly the same amount of time, or longer, as a non-coordinator position coach press conference in the fall).

Linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek hit in the two-hole, following Raiola with a Thursday night appearance for a little over 10 minutes.

Below is a rundown of everything Dvoracek said about his unit – including the rise of both John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor, the need for the latter to have a breakout season, why the staff is so high on Javin Wright and a new addition to the Huskers' LB room.