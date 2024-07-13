Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Dvoracek: Gbayor has to "take a big step" in 2024 & an addition to LB room

Nebraska football LBs coach Rob Dvoracek
Nebraska football LBs coach Rob Dvoracek (Zack Carpenter/Inside Nebraska)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

When the position coaches start to make the radio rounds in the summer, that's when you know the Nebraska football season truly draws near.

This week, Matt Rhule's staff began its annual pre-camp rotation of assistant coaches appearing on Huskers Radio Network. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola bat leadoff on Tuesday with a quick-hitting 15-minute interview (roughly the same amount of time, or longer, as a non-coordinator position coach press conference in the fall).

Linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek hit in the two-hole, following Raiola with a Thursday night appearance for a little over 10 minutes.

Below is a rundown of everything Dvoracek said about his unit – including the rise of both John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor, the need for the latter to have a breakout season, why the staff is so high on Javin Wright and a new addition to the Huskers' LB room.

=================================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement