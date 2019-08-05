There's a noticeable absence in Fall Camp for Nebraska this week.

Junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann is currently not a part of the 110-man roster linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt confirmed on Monday. Domann was also not at Fan Day this past Thursday, which raised questions on his Fall Camp status.

A program source confirmed to HuskerOnline that Domann is currently nursing a summer injury, but will be back in Lincoln by Wednesday, and is expected to be added to the 110-man roster shortly after.

"If you aren't healthy, then you can't play and you can't help us," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said when asked how important it is to keep Domann healthy this season. "Keeping him healthy is probably No. 1 right now."

The Colorado native is looked at as one of NU's top returning outside linebackers heading into the 2019 season.

In other news, HOL has also confirmed that Highland (Kan.) C.C. defensive tackle Jahkeen Green's transcripts have made it to admissions at NU, it's just a matter of things clearing before he can officially be announced as a part of the roster.