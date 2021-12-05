 Nebraska secures commitment from De La Salle DL Tagaloa for their 2022 recruiting class
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 21:55:36 -0600') }} football Edit

DL Tagaloa commits to Nebraska

Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@ BryanMunson_
Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

The 2022 recruiting class has been incredibly selective. The Huskers could take just one high school recruit for the defensive line in the class. The Nebraska staff did an in-home visit with DL Brodie Tagaloa, from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle, earlier this week and secured him as an official visitor for this weekend.

Tagaloa has added his name to the 2022 recruiting class for Nebraska. Tagaloa projects to play defensive end for the Blackshirts as a four-technique in their 3-4 defense.

The California product was going to visit Cal in June, but canceled that visit. He was holding nine offers when he chose Nebraska from schools such as Oregon, Cal, Arizona State, Tennessee and Washington State.

Tagaloa was a standout two-way player for De La Salle. The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound Tagaloa played both defensive end and tight end in high school.

Based on projections, the Nebraska class was looking for just one high school defensive lineman. There was a need to be versatile to play outside as a defensive end in the 3-4 and possibly even move inside as a three-technique in a four man front.

To compliment Tagaloa, the Huskers are pursuing more of a traditional one-technique, nose tackle to play in the 3-4. Nebraska will host defensive tackle Amipeleasi Langi from Independence (Kans.) C.C. mid-week.

