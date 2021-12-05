DL Tagaloa commits to Nebraska

The 2022 recruiting class has been incredibly selective. The Huskers could take just one high school recruit for the defensive line in the class. The Nebraska staff did an in-home visit with DL Brodie Tagaloa , from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle, earlier this week and secured him as an official visitor for this weekend.

Tagaloa has added his name to the 2022 recruiting class for Nebraska. Tagaloa projects to play defensive end for the Blackshirts as a four-technique in their 3-4 defense.

The California product was going to visit Cal in June, but canceled that visit. He was holding nine offers when he chose Nebraska from schools such as Oregon, Cal, Arizona State, Tennessee and Washington State.

Tagaloa was a standout two-way player for De La Salle. The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound Tagaloa played both defensive end and tight end in high school.