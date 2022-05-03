Distance and opportunity were the main factors for Texas Tech's Devin Drew

“After going on my visit and just getting to know some of the players and just being around the staff and everything, and just seeing that it was definitely a spot where someone like me was needed in,” Drew said. “Before I even entered the portal, I was looking to get somewhere where the scheme was a four-man front and that I’d be able to get more reps at the three-technique that would give me the best chance at my future.”

After visiting Lincoln over a week ago, everything just made sense for the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Drew.

He's also the first Kansas City-area player to commit to the Huskers since offensive lineman Boe Wilson (2016) and defensive lineman Carlos and Khalil Davis (2015).

He's the first ever former Iowa Western C.C. player to get a scholarship to NU since the program's inception in 2009.

There are a couple of firsts with the commitment of Texas Tech transfer Portal defensive lineman Devin Drew to Nebraska on Tuesday.

Drew, who grew up in Kansas City, will spend just five months in Lincoln.

He will not arrive on campus until July after completing six summer school hours online at Texas Tech. Drew will graduate later this summer and he'll spend the next two months in Kansas City finishing his online classes.

“I want to finish out my degree at Texas Tech so this last year I can focus on football as much as I can,” Drew said.

Drew took official visits this spring to TCU, Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska. NU was the last trip he took.

Drew told HuskerOnline he held Power Five offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Vanderbilt as well. The close proximity of Lincoln to Kansas City played a big part in his final decision.

“It’s huge,” Drew said of the close distance to Kansas City. “Really that was one of the deciding factors. A lot of the teams I was looking at were far drives, so there would have been a lot my family would have had to do to get to home games. Nebraska is three hours. It’s an easy trip for them, so that’s big.”

As for his time at Texas Tech, Drew was a two-year starter and he feels that experience will have him ready for what he'll face in the Big Ten.

Drew logged over 900 snaps in Lubbock and did not miss a game in two seasons.

“I think the biggest thing for a lot of people is just the experience and the reps,” Drew said. “I have had a lot of reps and I’ve seen a lot of different stuff. I have had reps at really every spot on the line from five-tech, to three to four, to zero to two. I think my experience is going to be huge.

“My goal is the maximize the five months that I’ll be there. I will do whatever the team needs from me, and obviously looking to compete for a starting spot.”