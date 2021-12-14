DeShon Singleton commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team added their 11th overall commitment again, after having just lost a verbal pledge, from junior college defensive back DeShon Singleton. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Singleton committed to the Huskers after from his recent official visit to Lincoln. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means for Nebraska.

DeShon Singleton

1. Nebraska gets their first junior college verbal commitment for this 2022 class in Singleton, after having previously garnered pledges from 10 high school prospects. 2. With safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, as well as hybrid JoJo Domann, all having exhausted their collegiate eligibility, and Cam Taylor-Britt opting to enter the NFL Draft; Singleton will be thrown into the mix for early playing time in 2022. 3. Nebraska needed to find some immediate help in the secondary and they will get a big boost with Singleton's versatility since he had played both corner and safety at the JUCO level. Singleton has the length and the size that Nebraska looks for in their defensive backs.

4. There will be some length in this recruiting class being added to the secondary across the board. Singleton is listed at 6-foot-3 and, by the look of his film at Hutchinson, it could be accurate. The Huskers already had a commitment from Jalil Martin, who has been listed from 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, and he will also get a chance to play cornerback at Nebraska. And the Huskers will more than likely be adding four-star Jaeden Gould to the class who is also listed at 6-foot-2. 3. Maybe one of the best things about Singleton is that he was a full-qualifier out of high school. Which means Nebraska will have four years for Singleton to play three seasons of Division I football in Lincoln. 6. If you get a chance to watch his high school HUDL film, you will find a very versatile athlete that played quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and strong safety. He played his high school football at St. Helena in Louisiana. 7. Singleton is one of the top defensive backs in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference (KJCCC) and he helped Hutchinson Community College to a conference championship. He was known for being a physical and aggressive tackler, which will serve him well in the Big Ten conference.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?

3 - Nebraska 1 - California 1 - Colorado 1 - Florida 1 - Illinois 1 - Kansas [JUCO]

1 - Minnesota 1 - Mississippi 1 - Texas