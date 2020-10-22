Nebraska chose not to release an official depth chart leading up to its 2020 season opener at Ohio State this week. But two of the few remaining unknowns were finally cleared up following Thursday’s practice. Head coach Scott Frost announced that former LSU transfer Connor Culp would be the Huskers’ starting placekicker, and former Michigan State transfer William Przystup would be the No. 1 punter for Week 1.

Former LSU transfer Connor Culp was named Nebraska's starting place kicker for this week's season opener at Ohio State. (Associated Press)

Frost said Culp, who joined NU as a grad transfer this spring after four years with the Tigers, had “done a really good job” this fall to win the job ultimately. Przystup played in eight games last season while handling kickoff duties for part of the year. He got the nod in part due to an injury to Australian freshman punter Daniel Cerni during fall camp, which Frost also confirmed on Thursday. “Cerni had a setback,” Frost said. “He got injured. “Nothing season-ending or serious, but he won’t be available to us Week 1.”