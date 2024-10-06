Conversations with Clouse: October 6

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
We break down the key plays and performances as Nebraska beat Rutgers for a 5-1 mark heading into a bye week.
Nebraska's defense came to play Saturday against Rutgers.
Hear from the Huskers after their 14-7 win over Rutgers.
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's Week 6 win over Rutgers.
Here are a few key stats of the game from Nebraska's win over Rutgers in Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
We break down the key plays and performances as Nebraska beat Rutgers for a 5-1 mark heading into a bye week.
Nebraska's defense came to play Saturday against Rutgers.
Hear from the Huskers after their 14-7 win over Rutgers.