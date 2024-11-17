Conversations with Clouse: November 17

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Grading Nebraska's offense, defense and special teams in a disappointing one-score loss to USC on Saturday
Nebraska-USC postgame instant analysis and reaction.
Score updates and in-game analysis, reports and discussion on Nebraska-USC.
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska at USC, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 12 Saturday schedule.
Final thoughts and updates before NEB-USC include Tommi Hill status, young Huskers on upswing and Nebraska's "missile."
Grading Nebraska's offense, defense and special teams in a disappointing one-score loss to USC on Saturday
Nebraska-USC postgame instant analysis and reaction.
Score updates and in-game analysis, reports and discussion on Nebraska-USC.