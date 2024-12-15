Conversations with Clouse: December 15

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Nebraska landed special teams help at long snapper Saturday morning when Kevin Gallic committed to the Huskers.
Nebraska's special teams will have a new long snapper in 2025.
He's back — Phil Simpson has returned to Nebraska after one season at Florida State.
Final score, recap, highlights, discussion as Nebraska beats Dayton in Sweet 16, sets up Elite Eight match vs Wisconsin.
Nebraska picked up its fourth straight win over Indiana on Friday night inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska landed special teams help at long snapper Saturday morning when Kevin Gallic committed to the Huskers.
Nebraska's special teams will have a new long snapper in 2025.
He's back — Phil Simpson has returned to Nebraska after one season at Florida State.