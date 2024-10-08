Compliment Sandwich: Addressing two issues, praising one at season midpoint

No matter what anyone’s current grips are about special teams play, penalty issues, Big Ten officiating – or whatever else becomes the soup du jour of criticism and complaints in Huskerland – there is one very distinct fact: Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has the Huskers in a great spot right now as it rests at the midway point of the season.

The Huskers have won five of their first six games, including two of their first three in Big Ten play, with the lone loss coming by one score in overtime to a ranked team and, yes, at home. By the way, that team is still currently ranked (No. 23 Illinois) and likewise has one loss. That Illini loss came on the road in a hostile environment at night against a team, Penn State, that is now all the way up to No. 4 in the country. Illinois led by seven early, it was then tied for nearly 27 minutes of game action (from 5:34 in the 1Q to 8:38 in the 3Q), and it was a one-score game until less than two minutes remaining.

Point being: Things are going well in Huskerville so far. It’s not anywhere near as disastrous as it was during either of the past two seasons, and it’s not nearly as troublesome as many Husker fans (or, perhaps, a vocal minority) believe it to be.

Nebraska is 5-1 overall, sit just outside the AP Top 25 and are one win away from bowl eligibility with six more opportunities to check that off the list.

OK!

All of that being said, yes, there are some issues to address and clean up. Below, we have what we call a “Compliment Sandwich” – one positive subject to discuss from the Huskers’ first half of the season sandwiched in between two problem areas for Rhule and Co. to fix. Those corrections will be pivotal as Nebraska gets set for the most difficult stretch of the season following the bye week.