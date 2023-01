Nebraska continues their impressive recruiting haul under new head coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday with the commitment of McGavock (Tenn.) four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell , who is coming off an official visit with the Cornhuskers this past weekend.

Bell put in an impressive performance at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Philadelphia back in May and originally committed to Michigan State in early June before backing off his pledge to the Spartans in August. Throughout his senior season Georgia, Florida State, and Virginia Tech jumped in with offers while Bell took an October official visit to Kentucky. Then, Nebraska offered on December 9th, which proved to be a difference maker.

During his senior season, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect was a do-it-all weapon for his McGavock squad - recording 59 catches for 704 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 274 yards and two scores. Bell also showed off his arm talent, going 5-of-8 passing for 169 yards and two scores.