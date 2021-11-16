Commit Stat Check: Week 12

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season and playoffs.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (11-0) by beating Shakopee, 42-35, in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Game stats: Androff did i not record any receptions in last week's victory. Season stats: Androff has had seven receptions for 143 yards with one touchdown catch, and two tackles on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 29 passing completions in their entire regular season. Next game: Lakeville South will play St. Michael-Albertville Friday evening (11/19) in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Season record: Lincoln Southeast finished 5-5 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament. Season stats: Appleget had 30 catches for 427 yards and eight touchdown receptions; he has added 19 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he completed two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had 22 solo tackles, 49 assisted tackles, and one interception with four pass break-ups on defense.

Season record: Columbus finished 7-3 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament. Season stats: Hausmann had 29 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with four pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he had 37 receptions for 600 yards (16.2 ypr) and eight touchdowns; he also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Last game: McQueen (10-1) beat Reno Bishop Manogue, 26-23, in the semifinals of the state playoffs. Game stats: Hayes had 22 rushes for 134 yards and one reception for 39 yards. Season stats: Hayes has had 210 rushes for 1704 yards (8.1 ypc) and 24 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has three receptions for 56 yards. He also has three kickoff returns for 218 yards, two of which he returned for touchdowns [95 & 98 yards]. Next game: McQueen will next play Bishop Gorman Thursday (11/18) afternoon in the Class 5A state championship game.

Season record: Olympia finished 5-5 after beating Winter Oak Ridge, 49-14, to end their 2021 season. They did not make the state playoffs. Season stats: Jones had 53 receptions for 847 yards (16 ypr) and seven receiving touchdowns, with a long of 85 yards. He had one carry for 10 yards. He also averaged 30.3 yards on six kickoff returns.

Season record: Chicago Kenwood lost to Champagne (Ill.) Centennial, 21-7, in the first round of the state playoffs to finish their season at 8-2. Season stats: On offense, Martin had four receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 19 total tackles with six pass break-ups and one interception. He only played in eight games this season.

Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.

Season record: Top seeded Millard South (9-1) was upset in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. Season stats: On offense, Stenger completed 72 out of 110 [65%] passes for 1385 yards with 17 touchdowns [long of 70] and no interceptions. He also had 76 rushes for 555 yards and 11 touchdowns [long of 60]. On defense, he had 12 total tackles.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (10-2) defeated Battle Creek, 21-0, in the semifinals of the Class C1 state playoffs. Game stats: Brahmer had two receptions for 63 yards with one 35-yard touchdown catch on offense. On defense, he had two tackles. Season stats: Brahmer has had 54 receptions for 1006 yards (18.6 ypr) with 13 touchdowns [Long of 83 yards], and eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He has also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he has had 71 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will play Lakeview Tuesday (11/23) at 10:15 AM in the championship game of the Class C1 state playoffs.

Season record: Lincoln Southeast finished 5-5 after losing in the first round of the Class A state tournament. Season stats: Gottula helped lead the Knights to a 5-5 record in 2021.

