“With the season still going on and with a lot of uncertainty right now, I just thought it was best to go ahead and walk on Senior Day, then just take my time after the season to take my time to evaluate everything, see where my head is at and see what the situation is and everything going on around me," Thompson said. “This doesn’t mean I’m 100 percent leaving, doesn’t mean I’m 100 percent staying. I’m just gonna wait and postpone it until the end of the season and make my decision then. There’s a lot of different factors and things that go into play with that."

Thompson, who is 24 years old, is in his first year at Nebraska after spending his first four college seasons as Texas. He graduated from Texas and transferred to Nebraska, but he says he never got the opportunity to truly experience what it was like to be honored with those Senior Day festivities and other benefits of being a senior.

Thompson contemplated walking on Senior Day at Texas after earning his undergraduate degree last year because he says he wasn't sure what decision he was going to make afterward.

This time, he decided to walk, even though it's similar to his situation last year. He isn't sure what the future holds, one way or another. Thompson is about to earn his master’s degree in December, which will be his second college degree. He has one more year of college eligibility remaining, but he would have to pursue another master's degree if he wants to play another year at Nebraska or elsewhere.

"Technically, I am a senior so I wanted to walk on Senior Day and experience that in Memorial Stadium," Thompson said. "If I happen to be back, then I’ll walk again next year. There’s not too much thought process that went into it. It wasn’t like a tactic or anything. It was just because I’m a senior. We had 31 seniors walk, and a lot of us still have eligibility remaining. So might have a lot of guys still come back, but that was just my decision to just partake in Senior Day at Nebraska.”