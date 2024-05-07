I have been wanting to share this story for months. Have been wanting to finally get these thoughts out of my brain and onto a digital piece of paper, and right now is the time. Because there are no paper tigers when it comes to Dylan Raiola, the belief in what’s possible for Nebraska football and the buy-in within the walls at 1111 Salt Creek Roadway.

Go back to August 8 of last year: The premiere date of HBO’s Hard Knocks with the New York Jets, when Episode 1 of the show took us inside preseason training camp with the Jets and first-year QB Aaron Rodgers.

