BSB Preview: Nebraska at #22 Kansas

Nebraska baseball relief pitcher Jalen Worthley (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball is coming off its first Big Ten series win – and its second overall series victory – of the season. The Huskers (14-18, 4-8 Big Ten) are now making a short trip south to Lawrence, where it will face off with No. 22 Kansas (27-6, 9-3 Big 12) at 6 p.m. CT tonight. Nebraska holds a 4-3 record in non-conference midweek games this season. Head coach Will Bolt's club jumped out to a 4-0 mark with two consecutive wins over both Wichita State and Pepperdine, but the Huskers have since lost three straight to Kansas State, Creighton and Omaha. The Jayhawks, who were ranked in Baseball America's Top 25 and moved up four spots to No. 19 on Monday, have now cracked the D1Baseball.com national rankings as the No. 22 team in the country. As the Huskers gear up for their upcoming conference battle at Iowa (20-10, second in the Big Ten at 12-3) this weekend, here is a preview of tonight's tilt with Kansas, provided by Nebraska Athletics:

Advertisement

Nebraska @ Kansas: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ryan Harrahill (0-0, 3.24 ERA) vs. RHP Patrick Steitz (2-0, 3.27 ERA) TV/Streaming: ESPN+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Stadium: Hoglund Ballpark (Lawrence, Kan.)

Follow the games

>> Tuesday night's midweek matchup can be seen on ESPN+. >> Fans can also listen to Nick Handley call the action on Tuesday on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Kansas: Series history

>> Through 254 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a 149-103-2 advantage over Kansas in the all-time series. >> The Jayhawks swept the Huskers in a home-and-home series last season, with Kansas recording a 13-11 win in Lawrence and a 9-4 victory in Lincoln in 2024.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Huskers' winning record vs. ranked teams on the line tonight

>> Nebraska takes on a ranked opponent for the sixth time this season with Tuesday night's matchup at No. 22 Kansas. >> The Big Red are 3-2 against ranked teams this year after facing No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 2 LSU and No. 5 Oregon State (3x). • The Huskers picked up wins against No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4) and No. 5 Oregon State (7-3, 16-7 (8 inn.)) and fell 11-6 to No. 2 LSU and 16-5 in seven innings to the fifth-ranked Beavers.

Nebraska boasts rare Top 5 series win

>> Nebraska recorded its first top-five series win since UCLA in 2011 after taking two of three games against No. 5 Oregon State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 28-30. >> The Huskers opened the series with a 7-3 win on Friday night and suffered a 16-5 setback in seven innings on Saturday, before wrapping up the series with a 16-7 eight-inning win on Sunday afternoon. >> The Oregon State pitching staff came into the weekend with a 2.81 ERA, before the Huskers plated 28 runs on three doubles, eight homers and a .370 batting average from the NU offense in the three-game series.

Huskers improve record when scoring 6+ runs

>> Nebraska is 117-25 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 13 of the 14 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7) and Rutgers (8-5, 10-5). The Huskers came up one short of the mark in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Rutgers in the series finale. >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Offense on the rise

>> Nebraska has seen significant rise in offensive production lately, as the Huskers are scoring 7.4 runs per game and hitting .323 as a team in the last 10 games. >> The Husker offense began the season hitting .245 and scoring 5.5 runs per game through the first 22 games of the year. >> The Big Red have homered 13 times in the last 10 games, after homering 17 times in the first 22 games. >> With the turnaround in the last 10 games, the Husker offense has seen a 25-point jump in batting average, 42-point spike in slugging percentage and a leap of 24 points in on-base percentage for the season.

Nebraska baseball senior outfielder Riley Silva (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Silva keeps climbing all-time HBP chart

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 36 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which is tied for eighth all-time in program history. >> Silva is one away from tying Alex Gordon (2003-05) and Nick Sullivan (2006-09) in sixth and 10 shy of Kale Kiser (2009-12) in fifth. >> Silva's career HBP number includes the weekend series against Rutgers, when Silva was plunked in the Friday night opener and Sunday afternoon finale. He has been hit by pitch three times in his last four games. >> In total, Silva has been hit by pitch 10 times this season. After getting plunked just once in his first 17 games, he has worn it nine times over his past 11 contests.

Sanderson's four-hit days

>> With a pair of four-hit performances at Kansas State and Omaha in back-to-back weeks, Case Sanderson became the first Husker since Max Anderson (2) and Griffin Everitt (2) in 2022 with multiple four-hit games in the regular season. >> Sanderson led NU at the plate and fell a triple shy of the cycle at K-State after going 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and a trio of runs scored. >> The sophomore had a 4-for-6 night with a double, an RBI and a run scored at Omaha last week.

Top bats in Husker lineup

>> Devin Nunez is batting a team-best .310 at the plate with three homers, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored in 25 games this season. >> Case Sanderson comes into the weekend hitting .309 with a team-leading .452 on-base percentage after posting career-high four-hit games at Kansas State and Omaha in the last two weeks. >> Cayden Brumbaugh is batting .300 and leads the NU offense with 28 runs, nine doubles and eight stolen bases in 32 starts this season. >> Dylan Carey has driven in a team-best 28 runs and is tied with a team-best five home runs and nine doubles on the season in 32 starts. >> Max Buettenback is hitting .281 at the plate and tied with a team-best five home runs on the year after hitting .412 (7-of-17) with two homers and seven RBI in NU's five games last week. >> Tyler Stone is one of four Huskers with five homers on the year while sitting second on the team in doubles (8), RBI (19) and slugging percentage (.570). >> Riley Silva is hitting .277 at the plate and is second on the team with a .420 on-base percentage and five stolen bases in 28 games played, while Joshua Overbeek is batting .273 with seven doubles, a triple, seven RBI and 13 runs scored in 27 games this season. >> Will Jesske is hitting .308 with a homer, four RBI and four runs scored in NU's last 10 games, while Hogan Helligso has driven in nine runs in 21 games this season. >> Cael Frost has slugged five home runs in 27 games and is third on the team with 18 RBI on the season.

Bullpen breakdown

>> Luke Broderick is 2-0 with five saves and a 2.84 ERA in 11 appearances this season, picking up victories against USC and No. 5 Oregon State. >> Drew Christo is 1-1 with 29 strikeouts in 25.2 innings across a team-high 14 appearances this season, while Caleb Clark is second on the team with 13 appearances on the mound. >> Casey Daiss has allowed two runs in 8.2 innings across seven appearances against K-State (twice), Washington, Pepperdine, USC, No. 5 Oregon State and Omaha. >> Jalen Worthley has posted a 2-0 record and is third on the team with 11 appearances after a 2.2-inning relief outing against Rutgers on Saturday. >> Carson Jasa and TJ Coats have shared time as midweek starters and relievers out of the bullpen on the weekend. Jasa is 2-2 with 23 strikeouts in 18 innings, while Coats has totaled 12 punchouts in 9.1 innings across six appearances. >> True freshmen Pryce Bender, Gavin Blachowicz, Blake Encarnacion and Colin Nowaczyk have combined for 32.1 innings in 30 relief appearances on the mound in their debut season at Nebraska. >> Grant Cleavinger has taken the mound nine times and has tallied nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work this season.